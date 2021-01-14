MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 13,720 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

That brings the total to 1,531,192 since the first publicly announced infection in March.

There were another 222 additional deaths, bringing the total to 23,981.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.63%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 11.26%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,532 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 28 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,500.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 336,749.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.96%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 10.09%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,351 new cases and 2 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 1,945.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 155,066 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.54%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.37%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 32 new cases and 1 additional death.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 4,819 cases and 37 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.31% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.36%.