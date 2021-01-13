WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 11
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The parking lot at Zoo Miami is being transformed into a large COVID vaccination site.

When it opens on Friday it will become the southernmost site in Miami-Dade County, so far.

A reminder that the vaccinations are for only people age 65 and older.

Appointments, which are mandatory, will be available through the Miami-Dade County vaccine website.

