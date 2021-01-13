MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The parking lot at Zoo Miami is being transformed into a large COVID vaccination site.
When it opens on Friday it will become the southernmost site in Miami-Dade County, so far.
A reminder that the vaccinations are for only people age 65 and older.
TRENDING ON CBSMIAMI.COM
- Palmetto Bay Resident Drives Military-Style Tank Through Residential Streets
- $5,000 Reward Offered After Someone Scrawls ‘TRUMP’ Into Florida Manatee’s Back
- Broward Pediatrician Arrested On Child Pornography Charges
Appointments, which are mandatory, will be available through the Miami-Dade County vaccine website.