FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Police are trying to figure out what happened after they found a woman shot and her husband injured in a car crash.
Just before 7:30 p.m., Fort Lauderdale police reports that a woman had been shot in the area of 2400 East Commercial Boulevard. Arriving officers found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound and she was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.
Around the same time, police received reports that the suspect vehicle involved in the shooting had fled and crashed at 220 Hibiscus Avenue in Lauderdale by the Sea. Witnesses reported hearing a gunshot after the crash.
Inside the car was the woman’s husband who police said had suffered serious injuries. They did not release specifics of the man’s injuries. He was also taken to Broward Health Medical Center.
TRENDING ON CBSMIAMI.COM