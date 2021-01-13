MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An early morning crash in the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike involved a tractor-trailer that hit three other vehicles.
It happened in the southbound lanes near NW 106th Street.
The impact of the crash sent the tractor-trailer off the roadway and onto the embankment where it overturned. The three vehicles hit also rolled over.
The driver of the big rig, who was trapped in the cab, was freed by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center.
Several other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash scene backed up traffic for miles, drivers were forced to exit at Okeechobee Road.