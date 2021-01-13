DORAL (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez tells CBS4 that his department will step up its presence and surveillance on Inauguration Day and even plans to send some of his officers to the nation’s capital to assist in law enforcement efforts.

Ramirez spoke with CBS4’s Peter D’Oench as he took him on a special tour of his department’s Real Time Crime Center, where 3,750 cameras monitor the County and where more than 30 sworn police officers and civilian employees work 24-7, all day, every day studying the images on those cameras.

The Miami-Dade Police Real Time Crime Center has been in operation since 2015.

The cameras are in addition to the 430 cameras used by the Miami Police Department inside its Real Time Crime Center.

Walking by the monitors, Ramirez said “This is our intelligence hub of the department where our great employees keep our community safe by being hyper vigilant watching the cameras and relaying the information they receive that is irregular or suspicious and reporting it to the officers down on the street making sure our community is safe.”

“Some of this effectiveness is through our partnership with the local community and the businesses we share information and we work with everyone to keep us safe,” he said.

“We are always going to be vigilant at the ready and I can tell you that all the law enforcement agencies here in Miami-Dade County as well as our federal partners are working to keep everyone safe,” said Ramirez.

He said “Our biggest advocate is the community and especially the Community Relations Board and Shirley Plantin. They give us a boost and it is such important information to keep us safe.”

One week after rioters stormed into the U.S. Capitol, Ramirez spoke about Inauguration Day, saying while he has no credible threats of any violence in Miami, he was being cautious and careful.

“We will have a high presence out there making sure our community’s safe,” he said, “and protecting our democracy. We’ll be there and we will be sending officers up to D.C. to assist. We are blessed to have this Real Time Crime Center. We invested a lot in keeping the community safe with resources and technology.”

“As far as Inauguration Day, so far in Miami-Dade, we have no issues,” he said. “However, we rely on the community. If you have any information, call 305 471-TIPS. Please let us know no matter how minute you think the tip might be, it takes all of us to keep the community safe.”

He added “Inauguration Day is a new beginning for our country. It takes all of us together to keep it safe and protect our nation.”

On Tuesday, CBS4 profiled the Miami Police Real Time Crime Center where cameras helped police investigate a hit-and-run accident after a woman’s car was broadsided in Wynwood and the driver took off. Police say the driver of that car was found.

Inside their Real Time Crime Center, Miami Police have also helped the F.B.I. with identifying 6 subjects who had broken in to the U.S. Capitol.