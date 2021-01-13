No ticket matched all six numbers Tuesday night. The next drawing is Friday night.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350 in the 45 states where it’s played, plus Washington and the US Virgin Islands.
The winner of the $750 Mega Million jackpot can choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $550.6 million before taxes.
The Powerball jackpot is also an estimated $550 million.
The winner of the Powerball jackpot can also choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $411.4 million before taxes.
Be sure to watch the Mega Millions drawing on Friday night and the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official lottery station.