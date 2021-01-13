  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped again to $750 million, making it the second highest jackpot in the lottery game’s history.

No ticket matched all six numbers Tuesday night. The next drawing is Friday night.

It has been rolling over and increasing since it was last won in Wisconsin on September 15.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350 in the 45 states where it’s played, plus Washington and the US Virgin Islands.

The winner of the $750 Mega Million jackpot can choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $550.6 million before taxes.

The Powerball jackpot is also an estimated $550 million.

The winner of the Powerball jackpot can also choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $411.4 million before taxes.

Be sure to watch the Mega Millions drawing on Friday night and the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official lottery station.

