MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida firefighter is out on bond after he was indicted on federal charges for taking part in last week’s siege of the U.S. Capitol.
Andrew Williams, from Sanford, is facing charges for disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds and unlawful entry.
Williams was seen in a widely circulated photo inside the Capitol building wearing a Trump 2020 hat and pointing at a placard for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Sanford’s fire chief confirmed it was Williams, a firefighter and paramedic who’s been with the fire department for more than four years.
Pelosi’s office was vandalized, other photos show rioters sitting at her desk.
Prosecutors said they have a video of Williams telling someone who is worried about getting arrested that they can’t arrest everyone.
He’s now on paid administrative leave from the department pending an investigation.