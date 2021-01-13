FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Parkland pediatrician that parents trusted with the welfare of their children is accused of an unsettling crime.

Dr. Michael Mizrachy, 49, has been charged with two counts of possession of sexual performance by a child and one count of computer pornography.

During a court proceeding Wednesday morning, the judge set bond at $10,000 per count and ordered supervised release. Mizrachy is to have no contact with minors, except for his children. When he is with his children, it must be supervised by their mother. He must surrender his passport and not access the internet.

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office began investigating Mizrachy last June after receiving a tip that he may have been involved in the possible distribution and possession of child pornography.

After obtaining a search warrant, sheriff’s investigators found a video that appears to show a child, between the ages of eight and 10 years of age, having sexual intercourse with an adult male.

In addition to the video, detectives reportedly found several photos depicting what appear to be young children in their bathing suits, underwear, or shorts. The sheriff’s office said none of the children appear to be aware the photos were being taken.

“Through the execution of the search warrant detectives learned that Mizrachy used an app, known as KIK, to chat with a child who was 15 at the time. The chats included sexually explicit photographs that were shared from the child,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Investigators also reportedly found other images of children within Mizrachy’s accounts that were of his daughters’ friends at his residence. These images included the children’s clothed private parts, according to the sheriff’s office.

Most of the children appeared to be between the ages of 13 and 15. One was confirmed to be 10 years old, according to sheriff’s investigators.

Mizrachy worked for West Broward Pediatrics in Planatation, but is no longer employed there.

Detectives are asking anyone who believes their child may have been a victim to call BSO at (954) 321-4800 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.