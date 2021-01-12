MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After what the country saw last Wednesday at the Capitol in our nation’s capital, now state capitals fear they may fall victim to similar violence.

The FBI is warning of threats in all 50 state capitals, leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next Wednesday.

“The governor and FDLE are working together with the House of Representatives and the Senate,” said Republican State Rep. Daniel Perez, who represents Florida’s 116th Congressional District in Miami-Dade. “Luckily, session or committee meetings will not be taking place on the day of the inauguration, so the Capitol will not be filled with legislators. as it was in D.C.”

He said he is not fearful of his safety at this time and does not believe the events of January 6th will be repeated.

“What happened about a week ago was more of an anomaly than a normality,” he said. “I do not think that is the average American. I don’t think that’s the average Republican or Democrat. I think those are a very specific group of individuals, and I don’t expect that to be the norm, nor do I expect that on the day of the inauguration.”

ALSO TRENDING ON CBSMIAMI.COM

Democratic State Sen. Gary Farmer of the District 34 in Broward, said he is concerned for his safety and his colleagues. He places the blame on President Donald Trump.

“We are in a very dangerous place right now, in large part, almost exclusively, due to the rhetoric and the encouragement of the President of the United States,” he said.

When it comes to the impeachment proceedings that may move forward by Wednesday, here is what they each had to say:

“I think President-elect Joe Biden has a unique opportunity to unify the country, which we so often heard from him throughout his campaign,” Rep. Perez said. “Now, he has a time to prove it and put his money where his mouth is and truly unify the country. Bringing in the impeachment process does the exact opposite.”

“This is not something that we need to look the other way in the interest of unity,” said Sen. Farmer. “They’ve created this disunity. They have fomented this unrealistic belief by these people that they need to take over our government, and unfortunately, as I said a minute ago, it should not be and is not a partisan issue.”

Meanwhile the Florida Department of law enforcement issued a statement that reads:

“We are aware of the information regarding possible protests and violence at state capitols. FDLE and Capitol Police continue to monitor the national situation and analyze information relevant to public safety. We regularly collaborate with our federal, state and local partners to discuss and implement security measures that enhance public safety at Florida’s Capitol.”