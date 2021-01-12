MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The process of getting a COVID vaccine in South Florida remains a tricky scenario.

CBS 4 was at Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday afternoon and found seniors 65 and older leaving the site reporting they did not need an appointment to get the coveted vaccine.

Gail Smith said it was like winning the lottery.

After learning from a friend that they were giving vaccines without an appointment,

she rushed over to Holiday Park and was successful.

“It was a piece of cake,” a doctor and his wife said about the experience.

They also didn’t have an appointment but showed up at the park and

were vaccinated.

However, a spokesperson for the city says it may not always be the case.

Depending on the volume and time, you may need an appointment to get a vaccine at Holiday Park.

It is one more an indicator of the patchwork system in place in South Florida

when it comes to vaccine distribution.

CBS4 checked county and hospital vaccine registration websites on Tuesday and found

for the most part, there was no ability to sign up for a first dose if you are

65 and older.

On Tuesday, Broward Health began a new vaccination distribution site at the

soccer stadium off Commercial Boulevard

Newly vaccinated, Kathryn Remsen says it will give her a little license to travel. “I haven’t been away since last March. I’m going to North Florida and that’s a long way

for me,” she says.

Remsen showed her card with a return date for her second dose. Broward Health makes both appointments for the two doses when you schedule.

And that’s true at most Broward locations. You know when your next appointment

is scheduled and you do not need to make an appointment for the second shot.

That’s not the case in Miami Dade.

One viewer told CBS4 in an email she got her first dose of the vaccine

at Hard Rock Stadium

But leaving, “They gave a date and a card with a code and said to schedule yourself.

It is so confusing.”

When we checked with the county, a spokesperson for the mayor said in

Miami-Dade, “The county will email or text you when to schedule your next

appointment.”

It’s estimated there are one million people in Miami-Dade and Broward who are 65 and older, but as of Tuesday, only a fraction had gotten their first dose of

the vaccine.

All told, Miami Dade reports they have given 68,748 first doses of the COVID vaccine.

Broward has given 39,717 first doses.

Seniors, aged 65 and above are eligible to be vaccinated at Holiday Park, must make an appointment only through FDOH Broward County’s website at browardcovidvaccine.com.

