WATCH LIVEGov. DeSantis news conference at The Villages
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Lissette Gonzalez
Filed Under:Lissette Gonzalez, Local TV, Miami News, Miami Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool and mostly cloudy start across South Florida with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday afternoon will be slightly warmer with highs climbing to the upper 70s. A few showers will be possible.

Tuesday night’s lows will be a little milder with the upper 60s and mostly cloudy skies. Some showers will be possible overnight.

Wednesday will be our warmest day with highs around 80 degrees. Moisture will increase as a cold front moves in. The rain chance will be highest late Wednesday into Thursday morning due to lingering moisture.

TRENDING ON CBSMIAMI.COM

It will be a cooler start on Thursday morning with low 60s and highs will be below normal in the low 70s. By Friday morning our lows will fall to the upper 50s and highs will be near the mid-70s.

Saturday morning will be cool with the upper 60s and highs will be in the low 70s as another cold front is forecast to move in. Spotty showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday. Highs remain in the low 70s through the weekend.

Lissette Gonzalez