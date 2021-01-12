MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Mega Millions jackpot is jumping again.
Tuesday, just hours ahead of the big drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $625 million, which is the fourth largest jackpot in the history of the game. It has been rolling over and increasing since it was last won in Wisconsin on September 15.
The Powerball jackpot is also an estimated $550 million. The two combined jackpots are worth $1.175 billion.
The winner of the $625 Mega Million jackpot can choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $458.8 million before taxes.
TRENDING ON CBSMIAMI.COM
- Florida Manatee Mutilated By Someone Who Etched ‘Trump’ Onto Its Back
- South Florida Doctor’s Death Investigated After Taking Coronavirus Vaccine
- Palmetto Bay Resident Drives Military-Style Tank Through Residential Streets
The winner of the $550 Powerball jackpot can also choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $411.4 million before taxes.
Be sure to watch the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday night and the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official lottery station.