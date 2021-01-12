MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference Tuesday morning from The Villages, a Central Florida retirement community, to announce that almost 350,000 seniors ages 65 and up have already received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor said that Florida was leading the nation in putting seniors first, as far as vaccine distribution.

“Putting seniors first was the right decision,” DeSantis said.

The governor, who has recently held similar press conferences from other vaccination sites throughout the state, said that the site in The Villages has been handling between 800 to 1,000 vaccines per day.

As Florida begins to receive an anticipated shipment of 250,000 doses, Desantis said more seniors will be receiving the vaccine.

“The vast majority of our total vaccinations are going to seniors, and that percentage is going to grow more disproportionate in favor of seniors as we get through the next many, many weeks,” said the governor.

DeSantis told those assembled at the press conference that he has urged federal authorities to consider releasing more vaccines to fill the demand.

He said those who have already received their first dose will be getting the second dose.

“If a hospital’s done 10,000 shots three weeks ago with Pfizer, they’re gonna get 10,000 booster shots,” he said.

Click here to find COVID-19 vaccination sites near you.