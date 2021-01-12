MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – The Florida man seen carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during the riot at the U.S. Capitol has bonded out of jail.

Adam Johnson, 36, was released from the Pinellas County jail on $25 thousand bail.

As conditions of his release, Johnson must wear a GPS tracking device, adhere to a curfew and travel restrictions, and must surrender any firearms he may own.

“What we’re dealing with is a lot of notoriety based on a photograph that was taken in that instance. A lot of judgment based on that photograph has led to death threats for adam and his family,” said Johnson’s attorney David Bigney.

Johnson is charged with theft of government property, unlawfully being in a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct at the Capitol.

More from CBSMiami.com

Florida Manatee Mutilated By Someone Who Etched ‘Trump’ Onto Its Back

South Florida Doctor’s Death Investigated After Taking Coronavirus Vaccine

Palmetto Bay Resident Drives Military-Style Tank Through Residential Streets

At least 90 people have been arrested on charges stemming from the siege that left five people dead, including a Capitol police officer who was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher.

(©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)