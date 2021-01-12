KEY WEST (CBSMiami/FKNB) – Ernest Hemingway look-alikes are being used by the Florida Keys tourism council to encourage visitors and residents to wear masks to protect against COVID-19.

The men, a former winner and five regular contestants in Key West’s annual “Papa” Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, appear in a short video that debuted Monday evening on Keys’ social media outlets, urging compliance with coronavirus health protocols.

“We look at Key West as being our adopted town,” said longtime contest entrant Dusty Rhodes in the video. “Help keep it safe. Wear your mask, socially distance, wash your hands.”

More from CBSMiami.com

Florida Manatee Mutilated By Someone Who Etched ‘Trump’ Onto Its Back

South Florida Doctor’s Death Investigated After Taking Coronavirus Vaccine

Palmetto Bay Resident Drives Military-Style Tank Through Residential Streets

The piece was shot in front of the iconic Sloppy Joe’s Bar, a hangout for Hemingway when he lived and wrote on the island for most of the 1930s. The look-alikes wear masks over their signature white beards.

The video is part of the Keys tourism council’s ongoing “Play It Safe” video series promoting personal responsibility and health-protective measures to combat the global pandemic.

The look-alikes have a good reason for encouraging masking and other safety practices. COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 40th annual “Papa” Hemingway Look-Alike Contest at Sloppy Joe’s last July. Organizers were concerned about staging the event amid packed crowds it would likely draw.

“And what would Papa say?” asked Joe Maxey, the contest’s 2019 winner, near the video’s conclusion.

“Wear your mask!” the look-alikes implore in unison.

(©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Florida Keys News Bureau contributed to this report.)