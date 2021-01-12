MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 14,896 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

That brings the total to 1,503,482 since the first publicly announced infection in March.

There were another 161 additional deaths, bringing the total to 23,585.

The single-day positivity rate was 10.62%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 11.37%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,948 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 11 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,452.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 331,649.

The single-day positivity rate was 9.41%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.98%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,121 new cases and 10 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 1,938.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 152,645 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.87%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.34%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 18 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 4,737 cases and 36 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 3.92%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.95%.