MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 17-year-old girl and three 19-year-old males are hospitalized after a shooting in which at least 40 rounds were fired.

It happened Monday, around 6:30 p.m., in the area of NW 58 Street and 24 Avenue in Brownsville.

Miami-Dade police are trying to determine if the shooting was the result of a drive-by, or if there was an argument between two groups that erupted into gunfire.

“Right now I do not have the specifics as to the distance, how far away from the building they were, or specifically where the shots came from. We do know that there were at least 40 rounds that were fired and that four victims were struck as a result of this gunfire,” said police Detective Angel Rodriguez.

Investigators are also trying to determine if there was more than one person who fired the shots.

One of the three 19-year-olds and the teen girl were taken to the Jackson Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. The other two were listed as stable.

This wasn’t the only shooting on Monday in the county.

Just before 11:30 p.m., three women were found with gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of NW 67th Street.

Two of the women were shot in their arms, the third had a leg injury.

All three were taken to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.

There was also a fatal shooting at an apartment complex along NW 22nd Ave in Opa-locka. Police haven’t released any information on this shooting.