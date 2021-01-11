MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool start across South Florida with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 60s.

It was nowhere near as cold as Sunday morning – most of Broward and Miami-Dade were 16 to 21 degrees warmer.

A few stray showers are possible late afternoon due to an onshore breeze out of the east and southeast. It will be warmer this afternoon with highs climbing to the mid to upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Monday night’s lows will be cool, mostly in the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

More from CBSMiami.com

South Florida Doctor’s Death Investigated After Taking Coronavirus Vaccine’

‘We Love What They Did’: Florida Sen. Marco Rubio Supports Pro-Trump Caravan That Swarmed Biden Bus

South Florida Doctors Make Medical Breakthrough In Treating Severe Cases Of COVID

On Tuesday, the warming trend continues as highs will be close to the 80s and the rain chance will increase due to more moisture around. Spotty showers will be possible Tuesday and scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday ahead of our next cold front.

It will be even warmer by Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. Some lingering moisture may lead to some showers on Thursday, but we will also be cooler. Thursday morning we’ll wake up in the low 60s and highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Friday morning lows will fall to the upper 50s and highs will be pleasant in the low 70s.

This weekend our highs will warm slightly to the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday.