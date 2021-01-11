MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Miami International Airport joined the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s “Blue Lightning” initiative.
The initiative is designed to prevent human trafficking by training and educating frontline airport workers.
“We fully support the anti-human trafficking goals of the Blue Lightning initiative,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “And I am very proud that MIA, under the leadership of Director Sola, is leading this effort nationally and internationally with the knowledge that we can identify cases of people that are potentially subject to human trafficking.”
The online training will be mandatory for all newly hired Miami-Dade Aviation Department employees within six months of their start date.