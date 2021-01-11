  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Human Trafficking, Local TV, Miami International Airport, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Miami International Airport joined the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s “Blue Lightning” initiative.

The initiative is designed to prevent human trafficking by training and educating frontline airport workers.

“We fully support the anti-human trafficking goals of the Blue Lightning initiative,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “And I am very proud that MIA, under the leadership of Director Sola, is leading this effort nationally and internationally with the knowledge that we can identify cases of people that are potentially subject to human trafficking.”

ALSO TRENDING ON CBSMIAMI.COM

The online training will be mandatory for all newly hired Miami-Dade Aviation Department employees within six months of their start date.

CBSMiami.com Team