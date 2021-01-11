MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami, for the third time in 12 months, finds itself at the center of the football world.

On the heels of Super Bowl LIV and the 87th Orange Bowl, it’s now time to crown a college football national champion.

The two teams left standing are Ohio State and perennial power Alabama.

“When this all started back in March, I told the team that shows the maturity to be able to handle disruption is going to have the best chance to be successful,” said Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

You can argue college football had more trouble dealing with the pandemic than any other sport.

Ohio State was able to prove in just seven games they belonged here.

But just getting to Hard Rock Stadium isn’t enough.

“No one ever talks about getting to the national championship. They talk about winning the national championship,” said Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. “Along the way there are certain goals that you have to reach to get to this point, but the ultimate goal is to win this game.”

The Crimson Tide is the betting the favorite to win its 18th national title. They’re favored by more than a touchdown.

The Buckeyes proved by beating Clemson they were physically tough. Now, they want to prove they’re up to the task mentally.

“You know, getting the games cancelled and saying we’re playing and saying we’re not playing, you knowm that messes with your mentals,” said Buckeyes QB Justin Fields. “Just all the stuff that this team has been through, and all the stuff everybody’s been through here, it’s just the big sacrifices just for this moment. So we’re just glad we have the opportunity to play.”

The glitz and the glamour of winning a championship isn’t just exclusive to the field of play. The county and its leaders can’t wait to have all eyes on the 305.

“This is a very important infusion into our economy, because we’re a tourist based economy. We’re suffering disproportionately from this pandemic. And you know traveling you have to be cautious. But you know those who can take the trip safely and get here for the game they’re helping us out. They’re going to have a great time. It’s a win, win, win!” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.