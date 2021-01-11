MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the county will be offering a limited number of COVID vaccine appointments on Monday.
Seniors age 65 and older are being asked to visit MiamiDade.gov/Vaccine starting at 2 p.m. to schedule an appointment.
“Our County is working hard alongside hospitals, cities, and the state to distribute vaccines as fast as we receive them, to protect our community and keep our economy moving forward,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “I’m proud that Miami-Dade County is able to help vaccinate thousands of seniors 65+ in our community.”
The website is also available in Spanish at MiamiDade.gov/Vacuna and in Haitian Creole at MiamiDade.gov/Vaksen.
