MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What would you do if you won the $615 million Mega Millions jackpot? What about the $550 million Powerball jackpot? That’s right, both jackpots combined total $1.165 billion!
The Mega Millions jackpot is the fourth largest jackpot in the history of the game. It has been rolling over and increasing since it was last won in Wisconsin on September 15.
The winner of the $615 Mega Million jackpot can choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $451.8 million before taxes.
ALSO TRENDING ON CBSMIAMI.COM
The winner of the $550 Powerball jackpot can also choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $411.4 million before taxes.
Be sure to watch the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday night and the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official lottery station.