(MIAMI GARDENS) – The COVID-19 vaccination site at Hard Rock Stadium will close early Monday due to the college football National Championship game that will be played there Monday night.

On Sunday afternoon, four lanes were used for testing at the site while the other two were used for vaccinations.

“Over 713 vaccines have been administered here. So we will hit the thousand mark that is our daily allotment. And that will happen before we close. On Monday because of the (National Championship) game and because we are suspending testing we will be able to accommodate all of those vaccines in a shorter time frame,” said spokesman Mike Jachles.

On Monday, all six lanes will be used for vaccines. The site will administer vaccines from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Over the weekend, thousands of people throughout South Florida lined up to get their COVID-19 vaccination, in hopes of getting back to some sort of a normal life.

“We are going to continue to protect ourselves after the second dose, but we will continue to do what we are doing, staying home and not socializing at all,” Melbourne Butler.

Long lines formed at Vista View Park and at West Park, but people say it went smoothly.

“It was good. It was fine,” said Janice Butler.

However, there have been some people that have been frustrated. They say the wait has been too long at some vaccination sites.

At Tropical Park, some people said they waited for three hours after their appointment time.

“It was horrible. Whoever Miami-Dade hired to handle this, they don’t know what they are doing. They moved us all around the park. It is horrible,” said Ivan Cevalon.

On Saturday, Miami Dade Fire Rescue tweeted to please be patient with them. Health Care workers were working as quickly as possible.

If you are heading to any of the vaccination sites on Monday, you’re asked that you not show up more than 30 minutes before your appointment to avoid causing a traffic back up.

A reminder, if you do not have an appointment you will not be given a vaccine.

Appointments for Tropical Park vaccinations can be made at miamidade.gov/vaccine.

Appointments can be made for the state-run sites, like Hard Rock Stadium, by calling 1-888-499-0840, the TTY number is 1-888-256-8918.

In Broward, appointments can be made for the state’s health department’s sites at BrowardCovidVaccine.com. Currently, there are are no appointment times available through February.