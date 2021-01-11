DORAL (CBSMiami) — Doral police are asking for your help finding a man they say tried to lure a child into his vehicle and they have released pictures of the minivan they are looking for.
Investigators say it happened on Friday, January 8, around 6:30 a.m. near NW 109th Avenue and 58th Street.
They say a man in a minivan, possibly a Honda, approached a juvenile and told them to “Get in the car.”
The man was described as white male with short white hair, wearing eyeglasses, and a black mask that partially covered his face.
The dark colored minivan, with a paper tag, was last seen driving eastbound from the location on NW 58th Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Miralles at 305-593-6699, ext. 2602.