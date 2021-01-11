MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 11,576 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

That brings the total to 1,488,586 since the first publicly announced infection in March.

There were another 163 additional deaths, bringing the total to 23,424.

Positivity rates were not available at the time of this posting.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,094 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 28 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,441.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 328,701.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,153 new cases and 8 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 1,928.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 151,524 cases.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 23 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 4,719 cases and 36 deaths.