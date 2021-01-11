FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A new COVID-19 vaccination site will open this week at the Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs.

The city, in partnership with the state’s health department, plans to open the walk-in site on Wednesday. The site will be operational from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday thru Friday, by appointment only. Only people with a confirmed scheduled vaccination time will be allowed entry into the site.

Appointments for the second dose of the vaccine will be provided to persons at the conclusion of their initial vaccination appointment. It will include the location and time of their return.

“Our Department of Emergency Management planned for this type of scenario prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic,” said City Manager Frank Babinec. “Their preparation, and that of city staff, county and state partners, allowed for us to quickly open a point of distribution to begin vaccinating our most vulnerable citizens. The rapid distribution of the vaccine not only allows us to protect those most susceptible to the worst of the virus, but it also puts us on a path to ending this global pandemic. At the conclusion of the first week of this site opening, we will have an additional 2,000 vaccines in the arms of senior citizens.”

Those wanting to get a vaccination at the site, however, will have to wait.

According to the state’s health department in Broward, 40,000 people are currently on the list awaiting vaccination appointments. So new appointments will not be made until they are able to work through their current backlog.

When appointments do open up, new appointments for people 65 and older, with government-issued identification, can be made at browardcovidvaccine.com.

Residents can sign up for text alerts from the city by texting the keyword CoralSprings (one word) to 888-777 for up-to-date information about site availability and additional site locations.