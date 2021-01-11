FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of Broward County Public School teachers returned to their classrooms to resume in-person learning, but many are not happy about it.

Broward schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said of the 1,700 teachers who have been working from home, including people with pre-existing medical conditions, only 600 are allowed to continue working remotely.

“I’m sad. That’s all it is, I’m sad. I’m disappointed in the District,” said teacher Elisa Cartagena.

Cartagena has health issues and has been teaching from home. She is supposed to go back to the classroom as Broward Schools push for more students to come back, meaning they need more teachers.

She refused to go back and is taking a leave of absence.

“I don’t want to walk away from them or my job. I love it. But I have to do what’s best for my health,” she told CBS4 News.

Friday, the District explained that of the 1,700 teachers who have been teaching from home, 1,100 were told they have to return. Principals were allowed to make exceptions based on school needs.

“Our schools have granted over 600 remote work assignments based on operational needs,” said Runcie on Friday.

This comes as the District identified 59,000 students who were underperforming and were urged to return.

“We found that students with F grades, the numbers are up from 4% to 11%. Our habitually truant students, those are students who have missed more than 15 days of school, that number went from 1,700 to over 8,200,” said Runcie.

Last week, the Broward Teachers Union filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent teachers from being forced to return. Even though 600 are allowed to continue working from home, the union said that does not go far enough.

The BTU blames the head of HR, Alan Strauss, for canceling their online work assignments and “double crossing their most medically vulnerable teachers,” because the union said a previous agreement allowed teachers to work from home until the end for the school year.

The District said because of that lawsuit, it cannot comment about the claims against the HR director.

Runcie said he’s working with legislators to get teachers moved up on the priority list for the vaccine. He added that a lot of teachers’ concerns would be alleviated if they were given priority status to get the vaccine.