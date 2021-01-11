MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Four people, including a 17-year-old girl, have been hospitalized Monday night following a shooting in Brownsville.
The shooting happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of NW 58 St. and 24 Ave.
Miami-Dade PD said at least 40 rounds were fired. Detectives are trying to determine if this was a drive-by or fight between two groups.
Police said all of the victims are alive and at a hospital. One of the three 19-year-old males and the teen girl are in critical condition.
There are no suspects at this time.
If you have any information that can help MDPD with this investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.