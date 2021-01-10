MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Since the start of the year, there have been several deadly shootings across South Florida.

In the face of this recent increase in violence, one group decided to spend their Saturday taking a stand.

Dozens of people in Perrine came together for an anti-gun, anti-violence walk through their city.

“Decrease the violence, decrease the poverty, decrease the neglect, but increase prosperity over this city,” said one demonstrator.

These residents want to take a step toward peace.

“My prayer today is that parents get involved. Know where your children are. Know what they are doing,” said demonstrator Jean Townsend.

With signs in hand, they walked and even danced with the goal of getting people’s attention.

“Our senior citizens deserve to sit on their porch without fear of a drive-by. Our children deserve to play in their yard without the contact of marijuana being smoked all throughout the neighborhood,” said event organizer Karen Harris. “And we need to be able, as residents, to go to work and stay there with the peace of mind that our homes are not being burglarized.”

Over the years, they say, their streets have been plagued with crime and fear. They say enough is enough, which is why they want to highlight the issues the community is facing and encourage people to speak up.

“It takes each one of us to be the change we want to see in this neighborhood. I always say, this ain’t hard, y’all. This ain’t hard. But we have to start somewhere so let’s make the change,” said event organizer Sybil Harris.

In the last week, CBS4 has covered nearly 30 people being shot. Four of those shooting victims we covered were tragically killed.