By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, hard rock, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Hard Rock Stadium COVID vaccine and testing site will close at noon on Monday.

The site is closing early to accommodate the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

As a result, the site will not offer COVID-19 testing on Monday.

However, the site will still administer vaccines, but only from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The site will resume normal operational hours on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

