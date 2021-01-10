Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Hard Rock Stadium COVID vaccine and testing site will close at noon on Monday.
The site is closing early to accommodate the College Football Playoff National Championship game.
As a result, the site will not offer COVID-19 testing on Monday.
However, the site will still administer vaccines, but only from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The site will resume normal operational hours on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
