MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The rift between franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans continues to grow, opening the door for a possible Miami Dolphins trade.

According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, reports of Watson’s “unhappiness” with the Texans “are accurate.”

As a result, a source told Mortensen that Watson would consider waiving his no-trade clause to be dealt to Fins.

“Sources say Watson could play hardball with Texans about a trade. His new $156 million contract includes a no-trade clause but informed speculation from a source is that he would consider the Miami Dolphins in which Tua Tagovailoa and additional compensation goes to Houston,” Mortensen tweeted.

While Mortensen originally tweeted that Watson was “still angry about team’s insensitivity to social justice,” he later added “Watson’s unhappiness with Texans is not strongly connected to social justice issues.”

A source close to the quarterback clarified to Mortensen that Watson’s “unhappiness is more current with state of franchise and what has transpired.”

While having just given Tagovailoa a vote of confidence, and reiterating he’s the team’s starter for 2021, Dolphins GM Chris Grier also said:

“History has shown it doesn’t matter who it is – you’re always looking to bring in guys that fit your system and that will push people and make them better, and so competition at every position. We talked about that last year when we were going through it. It’s competition at every position.”

And head coach Brian Flores has shown he’ll do whatever it takes to win. Twice during the 2020 season, Flores benched a poorly performing Tagovailoa midgame in favor of veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.