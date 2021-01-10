MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 12,313 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

That brings the total to 1,477,010 since the first publicly announced infection in March.

There were another 108 additional deaths, bringing the total to 23,261.

The single-day positivity rate was 10.42%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 12.31%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,347 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 48 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,413.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 326,607.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.66%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 11.21%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,203 new cases and 5 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 1,920.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 150,371 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.59%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 10.46%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 61 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 4,696 cases and 36 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 12.53%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.08%.