By CBSMiami.com Team
CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – The Coral Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 14-year-old Kaylee DeOliveira.

Kaylee was last seen at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday near the dog park located off of Sportsplex Drive.

The 14-year-old stands 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighing around 105 pounds.

Kaylee, who was wearing a black sweater, has long pink/blue/purple hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact the Coral Springs Police Department at (954) 344-1800.

