CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – The Coral Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 14-year-old Kaylee DeOliveira.
Kaylee was last seen at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday near the dog park located off of Sportsplex Drive.
The 14-year-old stands 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighing around 105 pounds.
Kaylee, who was wearing a black sweater, has long pink/blue/purple hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact the Coral Springs Police Department at (954) 344-1800.
