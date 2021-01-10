BROWARD (CBSMiami) – A Cleveland Clinic employee who had just arrived to the hospital for her shift Saturday morning was kidnapped and sexually assaulted.
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a man ran and tackled the woman who was walking into work.
He then forced her into her car and drove off where he sexually assaulted her.
Afterwards, he drove towards Sawgrass Mills and dropped her off near Target and drove away in her car.
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Macy’s To Close 45 More Stores In 2021, Including Two In Florida
Death Of South Florida Doctor Who Took Coronavirus Vaccine Being Investigated
South Florida Seniors Face Long Lines At Tropical Park To Get COVID Vaccine
BSO released photos that they were able to obtain from SunPass that show the suspect driving the stolen vehicle westbound on Alligator Alley.
If anyone has any information on this attack, they are asked to call the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
You must log in to post a comment.