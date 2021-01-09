MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Long lines wrapped around Tropical Park Saturday, as hundreds of South Florida senior citizens, ages 65 and up, waited to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

Ivan Cevalon and his wife had an appointment at 7:30 am. They said they waited for hours.

“Horrible. Whoever Miami-Dade hired to handle this, they don’t know what they are doing. They moved us all around the park. It is horrible,” said Cevalon.

They weren’t the only ones who said the wait was long.

A woman who only wanted to be identified as Wendy, said, “It was pretty organized, but when you first walk into the park, it is a disaster.”

Others did not mind.

“It was good,” said one person, who waited three hours.

Some said health care workers made the process easy, feeling no pain as they got the shot.

“Very happy. We are very happy,” said one woman.

She was just glad to get a vaccination. She says getting an appointment has been tough.

“I will still wear my mask and I will still follow all the protocols that my new president tells us to do.”

Saturday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tweeted, “As vaccinations efforts continue in Miami-Dade County, we ask those with appointments for today and those who have appointments in the near future to please be patient as we work to get everyone vaccinated as quickly as possible. We are grateful for your patience.”

Norman Hausfater, who received the vaccine, said, “It was easy and they were very friendly and we couldn’t have asked for better. Just terrific.”

Over at Hard Rock Stadium, it was going slow for some as well.

A thousand appointments have been made a day for next week.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said, “For those who haven’t gotten the vaccine, I assure you we are doing everything to scale up vaccines around the community. Our top priority is getting shots in the arms as soon as we can.”

Appointments for Tropical Park vaccinations can be made at miamidade.gov/vaccine.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said appointments can be made for the state-run site at Hard Rock Stadium by calling 1-888-499-0840, the TTY number is 1-888-256-8918.