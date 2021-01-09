MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – At least three men from Florida, including one who was photographed carrying Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s lectern, have been charged with unlawful entry in the chaotic breach of the U.S. Capitol by a mob supporting President Donald Trump.

Adam Johnson, 36, is charged with one count of knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority.

He also faces one count of theft of government property and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Johnson, a resident of Parrish, Florida, is a stay-at-home father who lives with his wife, a doctor, and five children, according to The Bradenton Herald.

In addition, officials say a Florida firefighter has been placed on leave after photos surfaced of him participating in Wednesday’s violent event.

The U.S. Capitol Police say John Anderson of St. Augustine, Michael Curzio of Summerfield and Matthew Council of Riverview are facing the unlawful entry charges.

“The USCP is continuing to review surveillance video and open source material to identify others who may be subject to criminal charges,” Capitol Police said in a press release.

A spokeswoman for a fire department near Orlando said one of its firefighters was being investigated for participating in the Capitol breach. Sanford Fire Department firefighter Andy Williams has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome, said spokeswoman Bianca Gillett.

PIX: The Siege On The US Capitol Building

The photo shows Williams wearing a Trump hat while standing outside the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.