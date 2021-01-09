MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Saturday that Irela Bagué will be joining the County as Miami-Dade’s first Chief Bay Officer.
“We must take immediate action to preserve Biscayne Bay, and nobody is better prepared to help lead that effort than Irela,” said Mayor Cava. “She brings deep subject matter expertise and an outstanding career as an advocate and communicator to this critical role helping move forward policies to preserve and protect the Bay.”
As Chief Bay Officer, Bagué will advise the Mayor and Board of County Commissioners on all issues relating to the health of Biscayne Bay.
“I started my career in Miami-Dade County, and I’m proud to rejoin the County during this pivotal moment of challenges and opportunities,” said Bagué. “As a longtime advocate of Biscayne Bay restoration and water resources, it is an absolute honor to serve as Miami-Dade County’s first Chief Bay Officer and advise Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the Board of County Commissioners to help chart a long-term course for a resilient and healthy Bay.”
Additionally, she will act as a liaison between departments, boards, external agencies, stakeholder groups, and local, state, and federal governments.
County officials said Bagué served as the President and CEO of Bagué Group, a full-service consulting firm with more than 20 years of experience in Florida, specializing in strategic communications, water policy, sustainability, climate mitigation, adaptation, and resilience.
