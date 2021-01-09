Comments
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people had to be hospitalized with burns Saturday morning following an early-morning fire in northwest Miami.
Authorities said it happened shortly before 6 a.m. at a home near Northwest 36th Avenue on Northwest 33rd Court.
The two people hospitalized suffered burns and were rushed to Miami Burn Center at Ryder Trauma Center.
Their current condition is currently unknown.
The fire caused heavy damage to the home.
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Macy’s To Close 45 More Stores In 2021, Including Two In Florida
Death Of South Florida Doctor Who Took Coronavirus Vaccine Being Investigated
Baptist Health To Launch COVID Vaccine Appointment Portal On Friday
No other details were available.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.