CBS TELEVISION STATIONS SOUTH FLORIDA

WFOR/WBFS-TV

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

Title : Web Producer

Fulltime/Exempt

Reports to :

Lisa Cilli

Director of Digital Content

Description:

CBS Miami is looking for a person with a passion for local news in the digital spectrum and to work with a television station website serving one of the most exciting communities in the nation.

This person should be web savvy, with an understanding of how to build online communities and develop compelling local web content which will generate repeat visitors and increased traffic to our website.

This position will work closely with the entire Digital team, News Producers, Assignment Desk, Reporters and other news staff.

The successful candidate must show the ability to:

Develop and maintain digital content using Web Content Management System

Significant experience of working editorially with varied forms of digital content across digital platforms.

Have excellent verbal, written and analytical skills, with the ability to write AP-style news and promotion copy

Understand and implement Search Engine Optimization (SEO) tactics

Keep track of major local stories and make sure they are updated in a timely manner

Support, strengthen and extend the brand of the TV web site

Work with newsroom personnel for creating web content

Be social media savvy with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn

Innovate and generate great ideas for making our sites unique

Help generate a buzz about the web content we create

To meet these goals, a candidate should have:

Previous experience in print or broadcast journalism

Previous experience in web/social media

Basic knowledge of WordPress CMS platform

Strong motivation and work ethic

Good organizational skills and the ability to oversee projects from conception to delivery.

Basic knowledge of Google Analytics

The ability to multi-task on deadline in a fast paced media publishing environment, working in a self-directed manner

MS Office skills

Adobe PhotoShop, Canva, or similar graphics program

Flexibility in working hours including evenings/weekends

Bonus skills:

Video shooting and editing

Basic knowledge of HTML

Understanding of TV/Digital/Social media

Journalism or Communications background, with demonstrated news judgment

Broadcast experience in news, programming, production, or promotions a plus

EDUCATION:

Bachelors Degree in Journalism, Communications, Marketing or other related field

Begin the application process here https://cbs.avature.net/cbstvscareers

Posted: 1/8/21