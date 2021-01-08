CBS TELEVISION STATIONS SOUTH FLORIDA
WFOR/WBFS-TV
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY
Title: Web Producer
Fulltime/Exempt
Reports to:
Lisa Cilli
Director of Digital Content
Description:
CBS Miami is looking for a person with a passion for local news in the digital spectrum and to work with a television station website serving one of the most exciting communities in the nation.
This person should be web savvy, with an understanding of how to build online communities and develop compelling local web content which will generate repeat visitors and increased traffic to our website.
This position will work closely with the entire Digital team, News Producers, Assignment Desk, Reporters and other news staff.
The successful candidate must show the ability to:
- Develop and maintain digital content using Web Content Management System
- Significant experience of working editorially with varied forms of digital content across digital platforms.
- Have excellent verbal, written and analytical skills, with the ability to write AP-style news and promotion copy
- Understand and implement Search Engine Optimization (SEO) tactics
- Keep track of major local stories and make sure they are updated in a timely manner
- Support, strengthen and extend the brand of the TV web site
- Work with newsroom personnel for creating web content
- Be social media savvy with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn
- Innovate and generate great ideas for making our sites unique
- Help generate a buzz about the web content we create
To meet these goals, a candidate should have:
- Previous experience in print or broadcast journalism
- Previous experience in web/social media
- Basic knowledge of WordPress CMS platform
- Strong motivation and work ethic
- Good organizational skills and the ability to oversee projects from conception to delivery.
- Basic knowledge of Google Analytics
- The ability to multi-task on deadline in a fast paced media publishing environment, working in a self-directed manner
- MS Office skills
- Adobe PhotoShop, Canva, or similar graphics program
- Flexibility in working hours including evenings/weekends
Bonus skills:
- Video shooting and editing
- Basic knowledge of HTML
- Understanding of TV/Digital/Social media
- Journalism or Communications background, with demonstrated news judgment
- Broadcast experience in news, programming, production, or promotions a plus
EDUCATION:
Bachelors Degree in Journalism, Communications, Marketing or other related field
Begin the application process here https://cbs.avature.net/cbstvscareers
It is the continuing policy of CBS to afford equal employment opportunity to qualified individuals regardless of their race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, physical or mental disability, veteran or disabled veteran status; and to conform to applicable laws and regulations. This policy of equal employment covers all aspects of the employment relationship including application, initial employment, promotion, transfer, selection for training opportunities and wage/salary administration. CBS recognizes that its continued growth and business success depends on the development and utilization of the full range of the nation’s human resources.
Posted: 1/8/21
