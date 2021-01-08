MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Vaccinations continue to roll out across assisted living facilities in Florida.
On Friday, Walgreens teamed up with the Belmont Village retirement community in Fort Lauderdale to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to its residents and staff.
Many of the residents were excited to get their shot.
Everyone who received their first dose and will be getting the second dose in a few weeks.
Anyone who may have not received the vaccine will be able to do so at that time as well.
