MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Flags were flying at half staff for US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died Friday after Wednesday’s Pro-Trump storming of the US Congress.

In a statement to CBS4 News, the office of Florida Senator Rick Scott said, “The Electoral College has spoken, the President has committed to an orderly transition and that process is underway.”

The Republican Senator is urging the president to reconsider his decision to skip the inauguration, which is an important tradition that demonstrates the peaceful transfer of power to our people and to the world.

Senator Scott was not available for an interview.

His office didn’t answer our question about the senator objecting Wednesday to President-elect Biden’s win in Pennsylvania. They also didn’t answer the question about the possibility the President will be impeached again.

“This is not something anyone takes lightly. We don’t want to do this. But after what we all witnessed this week. It’s time for us to move on and to not put at risk our democracy,” Rep Ted Deutch told Facing South Florida’s Jim DeFede.

Congressman Deutch and the rest of South Florida congressional Democrats are all in on impeaching President Trump. Monday, Articles of Impeachment are expected to be introduced in the House of Representatives. The president is accused of “willfully inciting violence against the government of the United States”. But it’s unlikely the Senate will have enough time for a trial before the inauguration.

“This is not about making a statement. This is about preserving the security of our country,” Deutch said.

Senator Marco Rubio was not available for an interview. However, his office released a video statement Friday. Rubio admits some in the mob believed conspiracy theories about the election.

“Others were lied to by politicians that were telling them that Vice President Pence had the power to change the election results,” he said.

Rubio didn’t say who he believes is responsible. But he did continue to cast doubt in the election process.

“We have to investigate what went wrong in the last election and fix our election laws so people can have faith and confidence in them,” Rubio said.

For the third day in a row, we also reached out to Republican Congressmen Mario Diaz-Balart and Carlos Gimenez about their election objection. Still, No statements answering specific questions and no interviews.