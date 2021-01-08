MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was killed, two others injured in an overnight shooting outside a convenience store in northwest Miami=Dade.
Miami-Dade police said around 12:30 a.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire in the area of NW 18th Avenue and NW 66th Street.
When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot. One was dead, the other was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center.
Police said a third victim involved in the incident arrived at North Shore Hospital with gunshot wounds and was transferred to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.
