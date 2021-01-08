MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a milder start across South Florida on Friday with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.
A few showers will move through ahead of a cold front. Our highs will climb to the upper 70s and the breeze will build out of the west.
Friday night’s lows will fall to the low 50s and it will be a chilly start Saturday morning. Highs on Saturday will struggle to reach 70 degrees with plenty of sunshine and a cool breeze.
Sunday will be even colder as we’ll wake up with lows in the upper 40s and highs will only be in the upper 60s with winter sunshine.
More from CBSMiami.com
South Florida Doctors Make Medical Breakthrough In Treating Severe Cases Of COVID
Death Of South Florida Doctor Who Took Coronavirus Vaccine Being Investigated
Macy’s Closing 45 More Stores In 2021, Including Two In Florida
Monday morning will not be as cold with lows in the mid-50s and highs in the low 70s. Warmer weather by early to middle of next week.
You must log in to post a comment.