MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police have released security video of a shooting earlier this month in which six people were injured.

“It’s a very chilling video,” Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat.

According to investigators, on January 3rd, around 9 p.m., six people were in a Honda Civic near the intersection of NW 25th Avenue and 36th Street when they were ambushed.

The video shows three people get out of a vehicle, possibly a gray Dodge Charger approach the Honda, and two began shooting.

“When the barrage of bullets took place, they just started running for their lives,” said Fallat.

Watch: Miami Shooting Injures Six People

“Some were grazed and some were struck in the leg or knee,” said Fallat.

Two of the people were treated on the scene. The other four were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center. All have since been released.

“We’re glad to say that the six that were shot are able to speak to us but the people that perhaps know a little more are the ones that we need to call us,” said Fallat.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

