MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida firefighter is under investigation for taking part in Wednesday’s breach at the US Capitol.

The investigation stems from a photo widely circulated online showing a man inside the Capitol building wearing a Trump 2020 hat and pointing at a placard for house speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi’s office was vandalized and other photos show rioters sitting at her desk.

Sanford’s fire chief confirms it is Andrew Williams, a firefighter and paramedic who’s been with the fire department for more than four years.

A photo emailed to News 6 has led to the identification of a Sanford firefighter who was among the President Donald Trump supporters who entered the Capitol building on Wednesday. https://t.co/PPPq2Yorfk — News 6 WKMG (@news6wkmg) January 7, 2021

“We are aware and the firefighter is employed with the Sanford Fire Department. The Sanford Fire Department has begun an Administrative Investigation into the information,” a statement from the department read.

The chief says they are trying to determine if there were any violations of city policies or laws.

Williams has been placed on leave with pay.

