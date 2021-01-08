MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is accused of stealing a cartridge containing money from an armored truck courier who had been servicing an ATM in North Miami Beach on Friday afternoon.

Federal officials said it happened at around 4 p.m. in the rear of a Wells Fargo bank branch located at 147th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

Authorities said their suspect drove up near the ATM in a blue Honda Civic, exited his vehicle, and approached the courier.

After an exchange of words, the suspect grabbed a cartridge containing money.

The courier then fired his weapon at the robber, but it is unknown if the suspect was struck.

Authorities said the suspect fled the area in his car with an undetermined amount of money.

The tag on the rear of the Honda Civic is PZZ K67.

Anyone with information about this case or any FBI investigation is urged to call (754)703-2000.