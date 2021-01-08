MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida is reporting another 19,530 new coronavirus cases on Friday, just slightly below Thursdays single-day record.

That brings the total to 1,449,252 since the first publicly announced infection in March.

There were another 194 deaths bringing the total to 23,011 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 11.46%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 12.06%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 3,440 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 35 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,332.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 321,555.

The single-day positivity rate was 10.20%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 11.30%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,743 new cases and 6 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 1,903.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 147,944 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 9.81%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 10.27%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 54 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 4,583 cases and 36 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.35%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.12%.