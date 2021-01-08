  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:COVID-19 Vaccinations, Hard Rock Stadium, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade residents 65 and older can now schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said appointments can be made for the state-run site by calling 1-888-499-0840, the TTY number is 1-888-256-8918.

They will be making 1,000 appointments per day over the coming weeks.

Levine Cava tweeted that more registration options will be released in the coming days.

Hard Rock Stadium is the first state-run testing site to be converted into a vaccine site. The site will continue to provide COVID-19 testing while offering COVID-19 vaccinations.

RELATED: What You Need To Know About Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine In South Florida

While there was a soft opening of the vaccination site at the stadium this week, it became fully operational on Friday.

What To Expect?

Once arriving at the site, individuals will be directed to a separate lane to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Once an individual is in the appropriate lane, they will provide contact information so the state can work with them on arranging a time to receive their second dose.

All individuals are encouraged to bring a government-issued form of identification and health insurance information to the site.

The government-issued ID does not need to be a Florida Driver’s License.

More from CBSMiami.com

South Florida Doctors Make Medical Breakthrough In Treating Severe Cases Of COVID
Death Of South Florida Doctor Who Took Coronavirus Vaccine Being Investigated
Macy’s Closing 45 More Stores In 2021, Including Two In Florida

CBSMiami.com Team

Comments