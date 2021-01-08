MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade residents 65 and older can now schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said appointments can be made for the state-run site by calling 1-888-499-0840, the TTY number is 1-888-256-8918.

They will be making 1,000 appointments per day over the coming weeks.

Levine Cava tweeted that more registration options will be released in the coming days.

The Hard Rock vaccination site is by appointment only. Additional registration options will be available in the coming days. Please stay tuned and check https://t.co/dzvw6NxJma for updates – we will continue to share updates from the state & all our partners as we receive info. — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) January 8, 2021

Hard Rock Stadium is the first state-run testing site to be converted into a vaccine site. The site will continue to provide COVID-19 testing while offering COVID-19 vaccinations.

RELATED: What You Need To Know About Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine In South Florida

While there was a soft opening of the vaccination site at the stadium this week, it became fully operational on Friday.

What To Expect?

Once arriving at the site, individuals will be directed to a separate lane to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Once an individual is in the appropriate lane, they will provide contact information so the state can work with them on arranging a time to receive their second dose.

All individuals are encouraged to bring a government-issued form of identification and health insurance information to the site.

The government-issued ID does not need to be a Florida Driver’s License.

More from CBSMiami.com

South Florida Doctors Make Medical Breakthrough In Treating Severe Cases Of COVID

Death Of South Florida Doctor Who Took Coronavirus Vaccine Being Investigated

Macy’s Closing 45 More Stores In 2021, Including Two In Florida