MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The police pursuit of a possible stolen black sedan through the streets of South Florida ended with one person being taken into custody on Thursday morning.
The pursuit started at around 9 a.m. in the area of NW Miami-Dade and ended on 43 Street and 23rd Avenue with the suspect stopping the vehicle and surrendering to police.
At one point, the vehicle headed the wrong way on I-75, the vehicle made a u-turn and headed southbound near northwest Miami-Dade.
At least one Florida Highway Patrol cruiser could be seen behind the vehicle on the Palmetto Expressway and 58th Street.
Earlier images showed the vehicle going at a high rate of speed on I-95 near the Miami Gardens area.
The vehicle, which showed heavy damage to its rear bumper, was seen weaving in and out of streets.
There were no other police cruisers in pursuit of the vehicle.
