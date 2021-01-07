MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was another chilly start across South Florida, but not as cold as Wednesday. Instead of the upper 40s and low 50s, we woke to temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Some areas were four to eight degrees warmer in comparison to Wednesday morning.

Thursday afternoon will be slightly warmer, highs will climb to the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

While the rain chance remains low in the afternoon, we could see some showers overnight as a cold front moves in.

Thursday night’s lows will be in the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Highs on Friday will be a little warmer with the upper 70s and near 80 degrees before temperatures take a tumble again.

By Saturday morning we will be chilly again with lows falling to the low 50s. Saturday afternoon our highs will remain in the upper 60s or right around 70 degrees with plenty of winter sunshine.

Sunday will be even colder with lows in the upper 40s and highs near 70 degrees.

Early next week our temperatures will creep back up. Lows will be in the 60s and highs in the low to mid-70s on Monday.